Punjab: Police constable in Ludhiana wins 1 crore lottery reward from Rs 6 ticket | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

With a ticket of worth 6 rupees, a police constable in Punjab's Ludhiana has won a reward of one crore. Kuldeep Singh, a police officer assigned to the Ferozepur QRT (quick response team). Singh shared his pleasure about the win and his plans for using the prize money. Kuldeep Singh, a native of Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, declared that he would use the money to assist his kid, who is eight years old, with his schooling.

The officer promised to assist underprivileged kids and contribute some of the money to gurdwaras. Kuldeep Singh revealed that he purchased the lottery ticket six months ago on the advice of his mother.

Singh said, "My mother Baljinder Kaur had asked me to buy a lottery ticket six months ago and since then, I have been trying my luck. I used to buy Nagaland state lottery tickets whenever I came to Ludhiana. I had always hoped that I would win a huge amount one day, but never thought that it would be ₹1 crore. Four months ago, I had won ₹6,000 and was very excited".

Kuldeep claimed that while on duty on Tuesday night, he learned of the lottery results. “I received a call from the vendor, Gandhi Traders, telling me that I won the first prize in the Nagaland state lottery. I came to Ludhiana today to fulfil the formalities to receive the amount,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh claimed that he had spent Rs 150 on 25 lottery tickets from a vendor near the Ludhiana train station. It should be emphasised that a single Nagaland state lottery ticket only costs six rupees. At 1pm, 6pm, and 8pm, the lottery picks three results in a day. The first award is one crore, the second is nine thousand, and the third is merely Rs 450.

Kuldeep further told that he leads a modest life and that obtaining such a large sum will not alter it. He declared that he would keep purchasing lotteries and would use the winnings for charitable causes, particularly for the education of disadvantaged youngsters.

