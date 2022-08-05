Congress protest: Police detains Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Section 144 imposed in New Delhi district

File Photo

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor, were detained while marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan to mark their protest against inflation, price rise, GST, and unemployment on Friday.

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar ahead of the Congress party's call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.

The party has decided to stage a pan-India protest on Friday and hold a demonstration outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, however, it was denied by the Delhi Police.

Despite no permission from the Delhi Police, the party leaders said that they will go ahead with their proposed protest march. Visuals showed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumping over a police barricade placed near the AICC office here during a party protest against price rise and unemployment in Delhi. She was later detained by police during the Congress protest.

"Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some Congress MPs detained, also beaten by police," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to reporters during a protest against price rise and unemployment at Vijay Chowk. "All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation and price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some MPs detained, also beaten," he said before being detained.

Congress is holding a massive protest even when the Delhi police have denied permission for it. The Paramilitary forces and the Delhi police have blocked the Vijai Chowk road and the route from Parliament to President's House by barricades.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press conference, said that there is no democracy in India now and that our country is under the dictatorship of four people. Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and MP Mallikarjun Kharge among others chose to sport black outfits to mark their support for the protests called by Congress on price rise and inflation.