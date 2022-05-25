Old image of Jupiter goes viral as internet compares it to 'plain dosa'

Photo: NASA

An old image of Jupiter is going viral on social media as netizens are comparing it to a plain dosa. The image was captured by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft and recently shared on Twitter by an account called Latest In Space.

“Looking up from the very bottom of Jupiter. Seen by Nasa Cassini,” reads the caption of the post shared by Latest In Space.

Check the picture here:

Looking up from the very bottom of Jupiter . Seen by NASA Cassini pic.twitter.com/4ibmSXO20b — Latest in space (@latestinspace) May 20, 2022

READ | Viral Video: Youngsters fall into drain after drinking while riding motorcycle

Since being shared, the picture has garnered around 20,000 likes and social media users flooded the comments section with their opinions comparing Jupiter’s image with that of dosa.

IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted the post, saying, “Isn’t it a plain dosa!!” Another comment reads, “Like my mom says...not cooked enough at the centre.”

Isn’t it a plain dosa https://t.co/NpP1nNgZUi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 20, 2022

With dash of gun powder n tomato chutney spread!! — geetanjali (@ggitanjali1arya) May 20, 2022

Mysore masala dosa with red chutney — Sahitee Ramya (@RamyaSahitee) May 20, 2022

About the picture

This colour map of Jupiter, actually, was constructed from images captured by the narrow-angle camera onboard the Cassini spacecraft on December 11 and 12, 2000, as it approached the giant planet while on its way to Saturn.

According to Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which used to operate the Cassini spacecraft, “It is the most detailed global colour maps of Jupiter ever produced; the smallest visible features are about 120 kilometers across.”

READ | Watch: Cyberattack delays Spicejet flights leaving passengers stranded for hours