Watch: Cyberattack delays Spicejet flights leaving passengers stranded for hours

SpiceJet on Wednesday informed of an attempted ransomware attack which slowed down its operations and impacted morning flight departures.

Operating normally?? We are stuck here since 3 hrs and 45 mins? Neither cancelling nor operating, sitting in the flight not even the airport. No breakfast, no response! pic.twitter.com/dAfdIjzVzH — Mudit Shejwar (@mudit_shejwar) May 25, 2022

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the airline said on Twitter.

As per reports, several passengers said they were left waiting at the airport or stranded inside the plane with no updates from the airline.

The low cost carrier has a fleet size of 91 aircraft.