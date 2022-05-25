Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Watch: Cyberattack delays Spicejet flights leaving passengers stranded for hours

On Twitter, a passenger posted a video showing the plight of those who were stranded at the aircraft for the better part of three hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 25, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Watch: Cyberattack delays Spicejet flights leaving passengers stranded for hours
File Photo

 SpiceJet on Wednesday informed of an attempted ransomware attack which slowed down its operations and impacted morning flight departures.

Also, READ: Air India flight delayed by 3 hours due to unfit seats, DGCA issues warning

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the airline said on Twitter.

As per reports, several passengers said they were left waiting at the airport or stranded inside the plane with no updates from the airline.

The low cost carrier has a fleet size of 91 aircraft.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.