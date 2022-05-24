Viral Video: Youngsters fall into drain after drinking while riding motorcycle

Screen grab

The frequency of accidents in India is one of the highest in the world, and most of them are deadly. The vast majority of drivers do not adhere to the laws that have been enacted. An example of two teenagers riding a Bajaj Platina on an empty road while under the influence of alcohol is provided.

What's the funniest accident you have seen on the Indian roads? pic.twitter.com/fzr6HFw858 — Shantonil Nag (@ShantonilNag) May 24, 2022

Video from Dhruv Mundodi Vlogs shows two young men riding without any kind of protective gear, such as helmets or goggles. They are preparing alcoholic beverages on the road and sipping on them as they go. The motorcyclist even rides with his hands off the handlebars, allowing the motorbike to go forward on its own. He also uses his teeth to keep the glass in his mouth.

The last portion of the video shows them kneeling and lying down on the bike. While riding a Bajaj Platina, the rider veered off course. The pillion rider began to lose his footing and tumbled off the bike. In spite of this, he clung to the motorbike and made one more attempt to get back on the seat.

After many unsuccessful attempts to get back on the bike, the person on the pillon seat fell to the ground. The rider didn't stop. The extent of the pillion’s injuries is unclear, although there seem to be several scrapes and severe wounds.