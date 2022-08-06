Noida Grand Omaxe viral video: Police detain Shrikant Tyagi's wife, driver, manager, manhunt on

Noida Grand Omaxe society (File)

Noida Police has launched a search operation to nab the alleged BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi who was seen in a viral video abusing a woman in the city's Grand Omaxe residential society. The police have lodged a case against him related to outraging the woman's modesty during the argument. They have formed four teams to nab the accused and have detained his wife, driver, and manager for questioning.

Shrikant Tyagi's social media profile said he is the BJP's Kisan Morcha leader. The party, however, has distanced itself from him. A senior leader tweeted that BJP Kishan Morcha isn't linked to Tyagi.

The woman, also a resident of Grand Omaxe society, said Shrikant Tyagi lives on the ground floor of the society. He had encroached upon the common area of the garden by planting palm trees and plants. When asked to remove them, he abused and threatened the woman and her husband.

He also pushed the woman.

"Don't you dare touch my plants otherwise I will see you...," he was heard saying.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ankita Tyagi informed that soon after the said video went viral on social media, the Noida Police immediately swung into action and registered an FIR under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC at the Panchsheel police station.

With inputs from IANS