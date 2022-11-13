MS Dhoni's picture with Amit Shah goes viral, here's how netizens reacted

MS Dhoni's picture with Amit Shah goes viral, here's how netizens react (Photo: Twitter)

A picture of former Indian cricket team captain and skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni with India's Home Minister Amit Shah has gone viral on social media. Some netizens are wondering if Dhoni is joining politics.

In the viral photo, Dhoni can be seen shaking hands with Amit Shah. The duo met at an event in Chennai. The occasion was the India Cements’ 75th Anniversary, a company owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan, who also owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Here's how netizens are reacting to the picture:

Dhoni to Amit shah pic.twitter.com/Nn6M8tkxsc — Jack chidiya (@JackChidiya) November 12, 2022

What next

MSD joining BJP https://t.co/pv7thZH0Te November 12, 2022

Dhoni ji bjp join krlo https://t.co/wrLCgtjMhR — Amit (@observing2you) November 12, 2022

Dhoni ji ne kiya hai to kuch soch samajh ke hi kiya hoga https://t.co/ka6VNiwQyn — (@Onestlybrutal) November 12, 2022

