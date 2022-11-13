Search icon
MS Dhoni's picture with Amit Shah goes viral, here's how netizens reacted

Viral: MS Dhoni and Amit Shah met at an event in Chennai. Check how netizens are reacting to the picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

MS Dhoni's picture with Amit Shah goes viral, here's how netizens react (Photo: Twitter)

A picture of former Indian cricket team captain and skipper of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni with India's Home Minister Amit Shah has gone viral on social media. Some netizens are wondering if Dhoni is joining politics.

In the viral photo, Dhoni can be seen shaking hands with Amit Shah. The duo met at an event in Chennai. The occasion was the India Cements’ 75th Anniversary, a company owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan, who also owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Here's how netizens are reacting to the picture:

