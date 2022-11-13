Madhya Pradesh: Video of man drinking alcohol in middle of road goes viral, here's what happened

Madhya Pradesh: Video of man drinking alcohol in middle of road goes viral (screengrab from the viral video)

A video of a man drinking alcohol on a chair in the middle of the road is going viral. The incident happened on Saturday in Daulatganj Bazar of Kotwali police station area of ​​Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

Reports suggest the man who set up a shop on a nearby footpath put a chair in the middle of the road and drank liquor. It is being said that he did the same because his shop was removed from the footpath, causing a livelihood crisis.

ग्वालियर के दौलतगंज बाजार में फुटपाथ पर दुकान लगाने वाले एक शख्स ने बीच सड़क पर कुर्सी डाली, शराब के पैग बनाए और पीकर बेसुध पड़ा रहा। इस घटना का वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है pic.twitter.com/HyNF539cch November 12, 2022

He sat on the road for a long time due to which the traffic continued to be disrupted. On receiving the information, the police also had to struggle to remove him from the road. Later, assuring him that his shop would not be removed, he was shifted from the road.

