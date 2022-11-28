Mr. Bean dances to 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' by Pakistani girl Ayesha, video goes viral

Instagram is all about trends. People very unintentionally create trends which are imitated and re-created by many. Here, when Pakistani girl Ayesha posted a video of herself dancing to 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja,' she inadvertently started a new trend. Numerous people have recreated the video and even edited it using well-known Bollywood music. The hilarious character of Mr Bean may be seen following the trend in a popular Instagram reel.

Mr Bean may be seen swaying to the tune of the well-known song in the humorous edit. The way the edit was made makes it appear as though Bean is making fun of Ayesha's well-known dance moves in her video. The video was shared by 'frk.magazine' on their Instagram page.

Netizens reacted to the viral video:

“Much better than original,” stated one of the users.

One of the users couldn’t control their laugh and mentioned, “omggggg, shall I roll on floor or what snatch my hair or WHATTTT omy ghuhhh.”

Another user calls it, “mood refreshing.”

Someone called it to be the original content; mentioned, “That's the original content.”

Another user commented that Ayesha tried to copy Mr Bean, mentioned: “She definitely tried to copy him.”

On the other hand, one user congratulated Mr Bean for winning the trend, mentioned: “Hahahahahahahahahha he won the trend.”

People all over the internet called this version of the video to be better than Ayesha’s version. There were many other creators who imitated the trend and posted videos of the same.