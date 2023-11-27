Mohammed Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan shyly sings 'Dil le gaya pardesi’ in new viral video, netizens react - Watch

Hasin Jahan gave several statements regarding Shami during World Cup 2023, which became a hot topic on social media.

Mohammed Shami who had won hearts during the Cricket World Cup 2023 for his stellar performance, and his estranged wife Hasin Jahan had also garnered immense limelight on social media. She gave several statements regarding Shami, which became a hot topic on social media. Now, Haseen Jahan has once again created an uproar on the internet with her new video’, which shows her blushing while singing a romantic song.

In this video, she is seen wearing a white suit and is dancing to a Bollywood song ‘Dil Le Gaya Pardesi Koi Rokna Tha…’ from the film ‘Talaash’. The original song was filmed by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Hasin is singing this song while waving her chunni and giving dramatic expressions, and people are calling it her ‘new drama’. One user wrote, “The phone with which you are making these reels has been gifted by Shami himself. ”While another user said, “Apologise to Shami Bhai, he will forgive, he has a very big heart.”

Haseen Jahan had married twice, and Mohammed Shami was his second husband. She separated from him in 2018 after accusing him of domestic violence and adultery. The couple had met in the year 2012, and then their friendship turned into love. Hasin Jahan used to work as a cheerleader for the KKR team in those days. While, she was earlier married to his childhood friend Sheikh Saifuddin, who was from her locality. She was born in Birbhum, Kolkata and spent her childhood in Sivri, Birbhum.









