Viral

Meet woman who earns 3 crore a year for traveling as girlfriend, she is from...

Yelena Lala, who is 25 years old, thinks that men should take care of women.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Yelena Lala, a 25-year-old woman featured in a recent New York Post article, presents a striking deviation from conventional career paths and financial independence for women in the 21st century. Despite her education, Yelena consciously refrains from spending on herself, placing the responsibility of all her expenses squarely on her boyfriend's shoulders.

Expressing her deliberate choice to avoid financial worries, Yelena has entrusted her partner, a 34-year-old tech professional in New York, with all her financial needs since they began their relationship in September 2020. Her partner's substantial wealth supports their lifestyle, evident in their extensive travels to 55 different countries, often using his resources for luxury getaways, including recent private jet travel to meet her.

Remarkably, Yelena's stance is resolute—she doesn't work and prefers her partner's financial coverage for every expenditure, all registered under his name. Her satisfaction seemingly stems from leading a relaxed and indulgent life, a long-held desire she ardently pursues. Her conviction firmly aligns with the belief that a man should shoulder the responsibility of caring for a woman, provided he loves her, absolving her from any financial concerns.

Yelena's case invites contemplation on contemporary relationship dynamics, gender roles, and the essence of individual financial autonomy. It ignites debates questioning whether her choices redefine independence in an unconventional manner or hark back to traditional ideals where a man's provision for a woman's needs takes precedence over her financial self-reliance. Her story acts as a focal point in examining the nuances of modern partnerships, evoking discussions on the evolution of gender expectations and financial interdependence in relationships.

 

 

 

 

 

