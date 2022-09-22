Search icon
Mark Zuckerberg expecting third child, Meta founder shares news through viral post

Billionaire broke the news that his children Max and August would have a sister the next year in a post that quickly went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Photo: Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Meta, announced his third pregnancy on social media. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture on Wednesday to reveal the information. The couple announced their third daughter's upcoming birth through the viral post. Billionaire broke the news that his children Max and August would have a sister the next year in a post that quickly went viral.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

 

“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!’ wrote Meta-founder. Chan and Zuckerberg have been married for more than ten years after meeting at Harvard in 2003. The couple allegedly first connected during a frat party at Harvard University in 2003.

On May 19, 2012, the pair exchanged vows on the premises of Zuckerberg's home. Chan's medical school graduation was marked on the day of their wedding as well. Max and August, the couple's daughters, were born in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Zuckerberg frequently shares updates and important moments with his family, whether it is about raising their two lovely daughters or having time for themselves. Zuckerberg posted on social media earlier this year to mark his tenth wedding anniversary. He uploaded a photo of himself and Chan holding hands.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

 

Through his Facebook and Instagram profiles, Zuckerberg notifies his followers on both his personal and professional lives. Chan, on the other hand, hardly engages in social media. She does, however, have a public Facebook presence and a private Instagram one. The billionaire has 119 million Facebook fans and 10.2 million Instagram followers. On Facebook, Chan has more than 2.9 million followers.

