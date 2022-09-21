Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

IAS Tina Dabi's list of favourites include these three Bollyword actors

IAS Tina Dabi is quite active on social media where she posts something which becomes viral in no time.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 21, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

IAS Tina Dabi is quite popular on social media and people have a lot of curiosity about her personal than professional life. The 2015 UPSC topper is currently posted as the collector of the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

She has around 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Tina Dabi is active on social media where she posts something which becomes viral in no time. Today, we will tell you about her favourite Bollywood actors.

1. Tina Dabi

Tina Dabi
1/5

Born on November 9, 1993, in Bhopal, Tina Dabi married IAS officer Pradeep Gawande this year.

2. Tina Dabi's qualification

Tina Dabi's qualification
2/5

She did his early education at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi. The 2015 UPSC topper did her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. She started preparing for UPSC in the first year of her graduation.

 

3. Her favourite Bollywood actors

Her favourite Bollywood actors
3/5

Now let's talk about Tina Dabi's favourite Bollywood actors, her list of favourite actors includes Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan.

4. Her favorite Bollywood films

Her favorite Bollywood films
4/5

Tina Dabi's favourite Bollywood films include like Andaz Apna Apna, 3 Idiots, After Break, 2 States, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

5. Her favorite Hollywood films

Her favorite Hollywood films
5/5

Her favourite Hollywood movies include Titanic, P.S. I love you, Slumdog Millionaire, What Happens in Vegas and Mission Impossible.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA, ED raid PFI offices, houses in 'largest operation ever', 100 operatives arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.