IAS Tina Dabi's list of favourites include these three Bollyword actors

IAS Tina Dabi is quite active on social media where she posts something which becomes viral in no time.

IAS Tina Dabi is quite popular on social media and people have a lot of curiosity about her personal than professional life. The 2015 UPSC topper is currently posted as the collector of the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

She has around 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Tina Dabi is active on social media where she posts something which becomes viral in no time. Today, we will tell you about her favourite Bollywood actors.