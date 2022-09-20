IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12th marksheet goes viral?

IAS Tina Dabi (file photo)

IAS Tina Dabi Class 12th marksheet: There is a lot of curiosity among people to know about IAS topper Tina Dabi. She is currently posted as the collector of the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

Many people follow Tina Dabi on social media to know about her personal and professional life. She around 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Tina Dabi is active on social media where she posts something which becomes viral in no time.

Now, Tina Dabi again becomes the talk of the town because of her Class 12th marksheet, which reportedly has gone viral on social media. Several reports are claiming that she completed her Class 12th from CBSE and she topped there too. The reports also suggest that she scored 100 out of 100 in Political Science and History in Class 12th CBSE Board Exams. However, her Class 12th marksheet was not seen anywhere, so no claim can be made about it.

The 2015 UPSC topper did her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. Tina was born on November 9, 1993, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She did his early education at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi. IAS Tina Dabi started preparing for UPSC in the first year of her graduation.

