'Wonder if he was switched at birth': Mother's hilarious responses in 4-year-old son's school form go viral

It is normal for a parent to worry about their child's academic and social growth. But, amid all this, parents need to make sure that their kids are not overburdened from a young age. One such example of this was recently displayed when a mother of a four-year-old was seen going all ‘cazz’ regarding her child’s academic performance, but also made sure to focus on the kid’s social well-being.

A US-based woman named Emily Gould recently took to Twitter to share a photo of a form that her kid's school provided. In the form, Emily's cool and savage responses could be seen regarding her kid.

A picture of the answers typed on the school form is included in the post that was tweeted by her.

Check out some of the questions and responses by Emily.

Q1: "Socially, one thing I would like my child to work on this term is."

Emily's answer: "Not being a popular mean girl."

Q2: "Academically, one thing I would like my child to work on this year is..."

Emily's answer: "who cares, and he's 4"

Q3: "If I had to choose only 3 words to describe my child I would choose..."

Emily's answer: Radiant, self-sufficient, and effortlessly cool.

Q4: "Is there anything else you would like me to know about your child?"

Emily's answer: "You will love Ilya. He's such a sweet person that sometimes I wonder if he was switched at birth. (Then I remember I had a home birth lol)."

The photo of the form that Emily shared on Twitter went viral immediately and many netizens also took to the comment section to laud the mother's funny yet forthcoming answers.