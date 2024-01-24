Twitter
Man fills the sky with crows by making unique sound in old viral video, internet is stunned

The internet is buzzing over a viral video featuring a man with an extraordinary talent for mimicking the sounds of crows. In the footage, the man's calls attract a remarkable flock of crows, turning the clear blue sky into a breathtaking display.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 08:39 AM IST

In a remarkable display of talent, a video has been circulating the internet showcasing a man's extraordinary ability to summon a flock of crows with his uncanny mimicry skills. While many have witnessed individuals imitating various animal sounds, this viral footage takes the concept to a whole new level.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vibes_Kalyug (@vibes_kalyug)

The video captures a man standing in an open field, confidently replicating the distinct cawing of crows. Astonishingly, as his calls resonate through the air, the entire sky becomes a spectacle as a multitude of crows flock to the scene.

The breathtaking sight of a clear blue sky suddenly filled with crows left onlookers in awe, creating a truly memorable moment for those present at the location.

Social media users were quick to express their amazement and fascination with the video. One netizen commented, "This is called unity; we humans should learn from it. The reason all the crows came suddenly is that they thought some crow was in danger and asking for help. Anyway, the guy did good mimic." Another user humorously suggested, "Marvel got their new character, crowman," emphasizing the uniqueness of the man's talent. A third user exclaimed, "This is next level," while a fourth simply stated, "This is so cool."

The video has garnered widespread attention, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of comments from intrigued viewers who are captivated by the man's extraordinary ability to communicate with the feathered creatures.

