Little girl dances her heart out to 'Ooee Baba' on railway platform, video goes crazy viral

A heartwarming video of a little girl's enchanting dance performance to the song "Ooee Baba" from the film Judaai has taken social media by storm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

In a heartwarming moment that's sure to brighten your day, a video of a charming little girl showcasing her fire dance skills to the tune of the popular "Ooee Baba" song from the film Judaai has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Instagram by user @aadhyayasree__did, the clip is an absolute must-watch for anyone in need of a mood boost.

The viral video captures the essence of innocence and talent as the young dancer effortlessly moves to the rhythm of the catchy song at railway platform. The little girl skillfully mimics the lyrics, showcasing a level of synchronization with the music that is nothing short of impressive. However, what truly steals the show is her infectious, adorable smile that radiates joy throughout the performance.

Since its upload, the video has become a sensation on Instagram, amassing an incredible 1.5 million likes and counting. The comments section is flooded with heart emojis and love-struck reactions from viewers who can't get enough of the delightful performance.

Among the myriad of positive responses, one viewer exclaimed, "Wow...amazing dance by the little girl," expressing awe at the child's remarkable skills. Another comment reads, "She's so cute, very good dance," highlighting the endearing nature of the young dancer. The outpouring of support continues, with a third person wishing the best for the little girl and remarking, "This is such a nice video. Wishing all the best to this little girl." A fourth comment simply states, "She dances so well," echoing the sentiments of many captivated viewers.

