IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Mehreen Qazi reacts as he gets transferred in major administrative reshuffle in J-K

Sharing a post regarding his new assignment, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan said, "Assumed the charge of District Magistrate & District Development Commissioner Kulgam today! Looking forward to this assignment."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:26 PM IST

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 56 officers, including IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan who had been CEO of Municipal Commissioner Srinagar and Srinagar Smart City Limited for almost 3 years. He has now been posted as the deputy commissioner of Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Sharing a post regarding his new assignment, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan said, "Assumed the charge of District Magistrate & District Development Commissioner Kulgam today! Looking forward to this assignment."

Reacting to his distinct achievement, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi wrote, "Masha Allah, your dedication and leadership inspire us all. Here's to the exciting journey ahead! #DCincharge #proudwife." 

"Working in Srinagar for almost 3 years as Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City was an opportunity of lifetime. It was my dream to service here. And these three years I have lived my dream. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity. As I move on to my next assignment as DC/DM Kulgam I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone in Srinagar for all the support, love and affection," IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan tweeted on Sunday.

For those who are unaware, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan is a well-known Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, who cleared the UPSC civil services exam in 2015. He secured All India Rank (AIR) 2nd. Born in September 1992, Khan hails from Anantnag, Kashmir. He was earlier married to IAS officer Tina Dabi. He got married to his second wife after his divorce in 2022. 

