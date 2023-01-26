Search icon
Hooman gives bath to doggo, its priceless reaction is now a viral video

However, in this video, which was shared on Instagram, a dog can be seen taking a shower.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

New Delhi: If you have pets or are familiar with the kinds of behaviours they exhibit in certain situations, you may be aware that most of them try to escape and run away from bath time. And this is a trait shared by the majority of dogs whose videos can be found all over the Internet and even in real life. However, in this video, which was shared on Instagram, a dog can be seen taking a shower. But that's not all; the extreme calm with which he approaches the entire routine has surprised many people and will most likely have the same effect on you.

The entire video shows this fur ball's bathing, brushing, and even grooming routine. The dog's adorable reaction will make you to watch the clip on a loop, just like we're doing. The video is shared on Twitter by user named Buitengebieden with a caption that reads, "chilling."

The clip is ten seconds of pure joy.  Twitter agrees with us, as evidenced by the comments in the thread. Twitterati shared similar heartwarming dog videos showing the animals having a good time in the water.

"The face at the end is priceless," one user commented. "Lord, how did I get my baby to this point in life?" asked another person, who also happens to be a pet parent. "Every pet should have a bath like that," said a third.

