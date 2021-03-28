Holi 2021: Try the special 1.5 kg ‘Bahubali Gujiya' on the festival of colours this year

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on Monday, March 29 this year. People are gearing up for festive activities by stocking up on colours (Gulal) and sweets. One sweet that is traditional to the festival of Holi is ‘Gujiya’ which is made by people at home and is available in plenty in the markets.

Ahead of Holi, a unique variety of Gujiya called ‘Bahubali Gujiya', has become a special attraction in the city of nawabs, Lucknow.

Chhappan Bhog, an iconic sweets and namkeen shop in Lucknow, recently introduced ‘Bahubali Gujiya’ which weighs 1.5 kg and measures 14 inches.

This giant Gujiya is made of khoya, kesar, almonds, pistachios, and sugar and it takes around 20-25 minutes to deep fry one piece of this sweet delicacy which costs Rs 1200.

The idea is to go beyond the obvious and introduce something new every year to surprise our patrons, says Shitjit Gupta, marketing head of Chappan Bhog.

"We are getting a good response from consumers and people are excited to see the Bahubali Gujiya. However, the price varies depending on the ingredients one chooses," he told ANI.

Chhappan Bhog had also held a ‘Bahubali Gujiya Challenge’ and uploaded a video of the same on their official Instagram. In the video people can be seen relishing on the gigantic Gujiya.

Gujiya is a local Indian sweet and has a good demand during Holi. Traditionally, gujiya was prepared with ‘maida’ stuffed with ‘mava’ or ‘khoya’ and dry fruits. It was then fried and dipped in sugar syrup. But, now sugar free, oil free and baked gujiya is also available in the market.

(With inputs from agencies)