Heart-warming viral video! Little girl with down syndrome says ‘mama’ for the first time, watch

Instagram(@makingmilliestones)

Baby videos are soothing to watch. The cute giggles, the tiny teeth and the sparkly eyes can make your day get better. Besides being an entertaining watch, such videos can also make you feel relaxed and full of positive energy.

Another such baby video has taken over the internet as netizens are all hearts to watch a baby girl call out her mother.

Also, WATCH: Belly dancer grooves to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Maza Le' at funeral meet in viral video, netizens shocked

The video was shared by digital content creator Nikki Geib, who is a mother to two cute daughters. She shares videos and photographs of her daughters – Millie and Georgie on her Instagram account. While almost all of her videos can make you go awe, this one will melt your heart.

The video shows baby girl Millie say ‘mama’ for the first time. The little girl is suffering from down syndrome and hearing the word mama has surely made her mother super happy.

As seen in the video, Millie said ‘mama’ unexpectedly as Nikki was recording her day-to-day usual activities. The short word brought a range of emotions for Nikki, who shared the video with the text, “And the babbling has reached a whole new level!”

The video has already received more than 22k likes as netizens are showering lots of love upon the baby girl. The video was recently re-shared by the Goodnews Movement on Instagram where it has been liked by more than 126k people.

Watch the viral video here:

The comments section of this video reflects nothing but positivity and pure love as people are absolutely delighted to see the baby girl’s cuteness.

A commenter related Millie to her own daughter and wrote, “Look at those cheeks, my daughter hat cheeks like those. I pretended bite them all the time, when i did she used laugh so much. You have a brilliant, amazing daughter”.

Another one feeling a gush of emotions wrote, “I’m not crying. You’re crying”.

Another viral video shared by Nikki shows her two daughters hugging each other after staying away from each other just for a night. The video shows Georgie running towards her baby sister after spending the night away from her. The moment they hug each other is as soothing as it can get.

Watch the video here:

Are you also in awe of these baby girls?