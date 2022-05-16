Belly dancer grooves to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Maza Le' at funeral meet in viral video, netizens shocked

Instagram(@meemlogy)

The Indian tradition to hold gala farewell meets for those who die aged is known to most of us. But, how many of you have you seen loved ones calling upon a dancer to perform at the funeral ceremony. Hopefully, not many!

Recently, netizens across the internet were shocked to see the performance of a belly dancer at at a ‘Shradhanjali Sabha’ (funeral meet). What is otherwise considered as a solemn affair was turned into a joyful occasion by the woman’s performance.

Most social media platforms are now bombarded with the video of this belly dancer performing to Salman Khan’s famous song. Her thumkas have received mixed reactions from people who are amazed to see the girl’s performance on Wanted film’s ‘Le Le Maza Le’ song.

Unfazed spectators can be seen casually moving around at the unusually decorated venue, while photographers and videographers try to get every best possible shot of the performance.

Interestingly, while the belly dancer grooves to the popular tune, spectators are casually moving around in the video. A closer look at the video might make you feel that it is normal to perform on such peppy numbers at funeral meets.

The video has gone viral across social media platforms. Over 1.2 million people have seen it on the Instagram where it was shared by an account named - @meemlogy, with the caption, “But why”.

Watch the viral video:

The video’s comments section is full of hilarious comments too. While many people are speaking against the concept, others are just laughing it out. Considering the dance as a ‘disrespectful’ tribute, an Instagrammer wrote, “Shardhanjali k naam pe shradha aur Anjali ko nacha diya.”

“Dada ki akhri khuwaish hogi shayd”, says another.

Commenting upon how the deceased couple met each other, an Instagram user says, “Lagta hai dada ji aise hi mile the dadi ji se”

Another one passes a sarcastic comment upon the act. He says, “Exactly kiski aatma ko shaanti mil rahi hai bhai”.