Man makes money by sticking heavy objects to his body, here’s how

YouTube(Guinness World Records)

The world is a mysterious place where humans can have superpowers too. Yes, you read that right! Let’s make you believe this. A man named is known to have a superpower that lets him stick heavy objects to not just his face but also his body.

From soda cans to peanut butter jars, this man’s skin can literally suck objects to his body, and they don’t even fall. He just has to place the object on his arms, legs, face or anywhere on his body and it will stay there like a magnet.

According to the man, he has a skin condition that gives him this superpower. In comparison to other people’s skin, his skin takes in much more oxygen which makes the objects stick wherever they are placed.

He has been recognised by the Guinness World Records for sticking the most number of cans to his head.

The man, famously known as ‘Can head’ had discovered this condition when he was 7-years-old and his toys started sticking to his hands. However, his parents weren’t able to understand the condition then. It was when he shaved his head for the first time at a ball game.

He said that he was trying to cool his head by rubbing a cool can around his head. He then missed the can and later figured out that it was stuck to the back of his head.

Interestingly, the man’s condition allows him to stick heavy bottles on his face. He can even pour drinks in a glass by holding the glass directly on his head.

The man is now recognised among celebrities too. He has met American actor George Clooney. People are now intrigued with his extra-ordinary skill and also ask for his photographs. Although he felt a bit awkward earlier, he is now quite used to it.

Also, the man is now making money due to his skill. He advertises several products by sticking them to hi head and roaming around casually.

Isn’t it an interesting way to earn money? What do you think about this superpower?