I am Lord Vishnu's avatar, will bring severe drought: Former employee threatens Gujarat Govt

A former government employee Rameshchandra Fefar in Gujarat, who claims to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was granted premature retirement for long-term absence from office. Now, Fefar has demanded that his gratuity be released immediately, threatening to inflict the world with a severe drought this year through his "divine powers" if this demand is not met

Fefar had been absent for long from the office following his declaration of being "Kalki", the last avatar of Lord Vishnu.

In a letter that he wrote to Secretary, Water Resources Department dated July 1, Fefar alleged that there were "demons sitting in the government" who were harassing him by withholding his "Rs 16 lakh gratuity and another â‚¹ 16 lakh as the salary of one year".

Fefar said that he, who is the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu who rules "Satyug", will bring "severe drought on the earth" in return for the "harassment".

Fefar’s last posting was as superintendent engineer at the Vadodara office of the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency of the Gujarat's Water Resources Department. The agency is responsible for the resettlement and rehabilitation of families affected by the Narmada dam project.

After marking his presence in office for only 16 days in eight months, Fefar was served a show-cause notice in 2018.

As per MK Jadav, Secretary (Water Resources), Gujarat Government, "Mr Fefar is asking for the salary even without attending work. He insists that he should be paid only because he is an incarnation of "Kalki" and was working to bring rain on the earth".

"He is full of nonsense. I have received his letter claiming gratuity and one year's salary. His gratuity is under process. There was an inquiry after he made the claim (of being the Kalki avatar) last time. The government had even approved his premature retirement considering his mental condition as a special case. Normally, a person facing inquiry does not get premature retirement," he said.

Fefar’s letter had reportedly also mentioned that India had received good rainfall in the last two decades due to his presence.

"There was not a single drought for even a year in the country. India reaped a profit of â‚¹ 20 lakh crore due to good rainfall over the last twenty years. Despite this, the demons sitting in the government are harassing me. Because of this, I am going to bring severe drought across the globe this year. That is because I am the tenth avatar of Lord Vishnu and I rule the earth in Satyug," Fefar had reportedly stated.