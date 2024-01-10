Fearless mongoose stands tall against lion pack in viral video, internet is stunned

Headlines

Meet IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, now got Rs 249 crore as…

Watch: School teacher dances to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, internet is impressed

Weather update: Cold wave to persist in Delhi-NCR for 3 more days, temperature to fall further

Meet Indian billionaire who donated Rs 250 crore during Covid-19 pandemic but there's a twist, he gave money...

Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, now got Rs 249 crore as…

Watch: School teacher dances to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, internet is impressed

Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

10 Pakistani YouTubers with most subscribers 

8 foods that can prevent sugar craving

10 most beautiful islands in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande shouldn't win Bigg Boss 'at the cost of her marriage': Reality shows come and go...

Aditi Bhatia brutally trolled for sharing Maldives vacation photos amid ongoing controversy: 'Lakshadweep ki taraf...'

Not Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, this Bollywood film is most anticipated Indian movie of 2024

HomeViral

Viral

Fearless mongoose stands tall against lion pack in viral video, internet is stunned

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, showing a fearless mongoose standing its ground against a group of four lions in the wild.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:17 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the untamed wilderness, the mongoose and the lion may seem like an odd pair, inhabiting two vastly different realms of the animal kingdom. One, a diminutive terror scarcely larger than a domestic cat; the other, a majestic apex predator reigning over the jungle with its resonant roar. The expected narrative when these two creatures cross paths is either the lion intimidating the tiny mongoose into retreat or the mongoose meeting a grim fate at the hands of the formidable big cats. However, a recent viral video has defied these assumptions, showcasing a remarkable encounter where the mongoose not only held its ground but also managed to instill fear in a group of four lions, subverting the anticipated outcome.

The video, originally shared by a Russian user on the platform X, features four lions circling a seemingly outnumbered mongoose. Translating the Russian caption into English, it reads, "When size doesn't matter, the lion pack just went nuts. Mongoose is a beast!"

Contrary to conventional expectations, the footage reveals a fearless mongoose that does not cower in the face of the imposing lions. Instead, it confronts them head-on, emitting defiant vocalizations. The video captures moments where the mongoose not only remains undeterred but actually succeeds in intimidating the lions, challenging the conventional power dynamic between these two species.

The video has become a sensation on social media, with numerous users expressing their amazement and sharing their thoughts on the unexpected confrontation.

Commenting on the video, one user shared a humorous analogy, stating, "The lions were stunned with impudence. My dog behaved exactly like this when the neighbor's two small, thin-legged dogs ran out at her. Snacking on two teeth is unworthy for a respectable dog; running away is humiliating, and I didn't know what to do with them, so I backed away, looking for protection from me."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Class actor Ayesha Kanga talks about her breakthrough year 2023 and being unprepared for fame | Exclusive

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Meet superstar actress who worked with Rajinikanth, got married at peak of her career, died tragically at 22 due to..

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

'Remarkable step in India's energy journey': PM Modi after ONGC fired up oil production from flagship deep-water asset

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE