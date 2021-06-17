Cannibal Alert: Man kills his mother, chops her body parts before eating them

The man, being called the Cannibal of Las Ventas, was found guilty of killing and eating his mother.

A Spanish citizen who goes by the name of Alberto Sanchez Gomez was convicted on Tuesday by a Madrid court. As per the court statement, Gomez murdered his mother, chopped her up and consumed her body parts in an estimated 15-day period back in 2019.

The 28-year-old man was arrested in February 2019 and his trial had been ongoing since April. The judge sent him to prison for 15 years and 5 months for the “desecration of a corpse.”

Aside from the jail term, the convicted killer will pay damages to his brother of around $73,000. Ordering the compensation, the court had rejected the defence lawyer’s plea to declare the man as "psychologically disturbed."

The Spanish police had reportedly found the remains of the victim of the cannibalistic crime in “Tupperware boxes.”

Sanchez killed his mother after an argument. After strangling the victim, he chopped off her body parts with the help of two knives and a saw. While he stored some pieces in his freezers, the rest were reportedly thrown as trash in plastic bags.

The local media has dubbed Sanchez as the "cannibal of Las Ventas”, referring to the Madrid locality where his mother used to live.

The case brough back memories of a 2018 incident when two South African nationals were sentenced to life imprisonment in a case that was also dubbed locally as a “cannibal case.”