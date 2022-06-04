‘Best day of my life’, says woman who gave birth to one-in-200-million identical triplets

Instagram(@thereidtriplets_ng)

First-time mom Zahra Amirabadi was surprisingly amazed when she got to know that she was pregnant with one-in-200-million identical triplets.

The 28-year-old woman gave birth to her three daughters – Roya, Adina and Sefia in December 2021.

Sharing her feelings about having identical triplets with Mirror, the woman said that she and her fiancé Ashraf Reid had been joking on their way to get the 12-week scan. They said, ‘imagine if it’s twins’, but her fiancé said that it couldn’t be.

It was after the 12-week scan that Zahra got to know that she was soon going to the mother of identical triplets.

“The doctor started the scan and said, 'I've got something to tell you that might come as a surprise'. My mind immediately went to the worst place, I was thinking maybe there's no heartbeat or something like that. But when she told us it was triplets, we couldn't believe it!", she told the Mirror.

The news of birthing spontaneous identical triplets came as a huge shock to the soon-to-be parents. “It just blew our minds. We were both just laughing and crying, and then when she was trying to show us on the scan I couldn't see because my belly was moving from laughing”, she added.

Spilling details about her pregnancy, Zahra said that she struggled to sleep through the night.

Out of the three kids, two were sharing a placenta while Sefia survived on her own. According to Zahra, the doctors initially thought that they were having identical twins – a boy and a girl. “They confirmed they were all girls at the 17 scan, so luckily we hadn't bought many clothes or anything before then”, she said.

Later, when the kids looked quite similar after birth, the parents got a test done which unveiled that they were all identical. During the pregnancy, the egg split once so she Sefia got her own placenta and then it split again which implied them all to be birthed from the same egg.

Recalling the birth of her babies, Zahra said, “It was definitely the best day of my life. Obviously, in the build-up to it, I was excited for them to be born, but I didn't think it would be so amazing. I remember I heard the first baby cry and I just started sobbing, then I did the same thing again and again, it was just beautiful."

While Sefia was kept in the neonatal unit for bottle feeding initially, all three babies are healthy now.