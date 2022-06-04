Gujarat woman’s sologamy idea welcomes criticism: BJP leader deems it ‘against Hinduism’

Instagram(@kshamachy)

The sologamy announcement of Gujarat’s Kshama Bindu has stormed the internet. The 24-year-old had shared plans of self-marriage as an act of self-love. The news welcomed criticism from many people across social media platforms who were against her idea.

BJP leader Sunita Shukla, who was the former deputy mayor of Gujarat’s Vadodara has now shared views upon the matter. As per the politician, such marriages are against Hinduism and will reduced the Hindu population.

Speaking in reference to the sologamy, the BJP leader said, “I am against the choice of the venue. She will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple.”

The BJP leader further passed sharp remarks upon the Gujarat woman’s solo marriage by stating that “if anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail”.

Gujarat | I'm against the choice of venue, she'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion then no law will prevail: BJP leader Sunita Shukla (03.06) https://t.co/Jf0y13WOiE pic.twitter.com/3Cus9JMwsR — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2022

Earlier, Congress leader Milind Deora slammed the woman for her self-marriage plans. The former Union minister said that the news of a woman marrying herself was ‘wokeness’ bordering on insanity. "Let's hope it stays far, far away from India”, he added further.

As per her former announcement, the young woman plans to marry herself at the Harihareshwar temple in Vadodara on June 11. She claims that the idea of ‘sologamy’ has been taken from a Canadian web serie ‘Annie with an E’.

Bindu says that her self-marriage is a commitment to herself as she wanted to be a bride didn’t want to be a wife. The woman, who identifies herself as bisexual, is set to marry herself by taking pheras in Goa. She has also planned a honeymoon for herself.

According to experts, ‘self-marriage’ doesn’t have a legal standing in India and so Bindu’s marriage won’t be legalised. However, the woman is determined to break stereotypes and inspire other people who are “tired of finding true love”.

Notably, this will be India’s first sologamy.