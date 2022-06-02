Retired detective shares ‘important’ safety tips for iPhone users into online dating

File Photo

It is a well-known fact that online dating comes along with a lot of safety risks. Nevertheless, it is becoming increasingly popular in today’s generation which prefers to find partners the easy way. Recently, a retired detective posted a video to aware viewers about an “important” safety tip about online dating.

The woman posted the ‘important’ safety tip video on TikTok and it got viral soon as thousands of commenters filled the video’s comments section to thank the woman for giving such a life-saving advice.

According to American news magazine Newsweek, the now-viral video was posted on TikTok by the username Killer Bee Tactical, LLC from an account named - @purepower34.

Let us tell you that the video has been posted in response to another video that was earlier shared by a mother with the account @persnicketybox. The former video teaches parents how to check the location information of the iPhone photos and videos that their children send them.

Explaining the method to complete this process, the woman said, "You download the photo onto your camera roll and you click the little 'i' [icon]," she said. "That's gonna give you information—what time the actual photo was taken, where it was taken and even what camera was used...now I know right where you're at, son."

As per media reports, almost every photo that is clicked on an iPhone always includes lot of hidden information in it. This is known as ‘metadata’, which includes descriptive details that make every picture unique.

The information is stored to help users arrange photos on their phone and create personalised memories.

Referring to this video, @purepower34 said that this information if in wrong hands could imply danger.

Relating this photo description to online dating, he said, “If you're online dating and you send photos to a stranger, you just sent them where you were. So, if you're standing on your porch when you took the photo, that could be an issue. A screenshot doesn't have that information. Take a screenshot of the photo, send the screenshot."