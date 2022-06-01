Dulhan ka swag! Viral video shows bride entering wedding venue riding a tractor

Photo via @Anurag_Dwary/Twitter

Indian weddings are unfinished without the most-awaited bridal entry. The wedding guests, friends, family members, and especially the groom wait for the bride to enter in her bridal attire. One such video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride making a kickass entry into the wedding venue whilst driving a tractor.

The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Betul where the bride rode a tractor to her wedding with swag.

READ | Health Ministry issues important guidelines as Monkeypox cases continue to rise globally

According to a report in the Indian Express, the bride, identified as Bharti Targe, is an engineer. In the video shared on Twitter, she can be seen wearing black aviators and entering the wedding venue on a tractor with her brothers accompanying her.

Watch the video here.

Reports state that Bharti got married on May 26 in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh in a village called Javra. Speaking about her unusual bridal entry, Bharti said that she wanted to do something different at her wedding other than conventional things.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra also reacted to the video and wrote, "Bharti's driving a Swaraj. (A @MahindraRise brand) Makes sense…"