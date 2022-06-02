Amul pays heart-warming tribute to singer KK with a monochrome doodle

Instagram(@amul_india)

Legendary playback singer KK’s untimely death has sent shockwaves in the country. Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away on May 31 in Kolkata. He visited the city to entertain hundreds of people at the Nazrul Mancha fest organised at Thakurpukur Vivekananda College.

Fans across the country are currently in a state of grief. While some are sharing KK’s melodious song to remember the singer’s contribution to their lives, others are posting creative art works as a tribute to him. Dairy brand Amul has also joined the bandwagon by sharing an animated doodle.

Amul recently took to Instagram to pay a heart-warming tribute to one of the most loved playback singer. The brand has posted a monochrome graphic with the caption – “Tribute to popular playback singer.”

The graphic shared features two animated sketches of the late singer performing with a microphone in hand. In reference to one of KK’s popular song, the words inscribed on the graphic read, “Yaaron…yaad ayenge yeh pal. Alvida, KK 1968-2022".

The 53-year-old playback singer passed away on May 31 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. While performing at a concert in Kolkata, he was profusely sweating on the stage. Later, he was hushed out of the venue due to his health concerns.

Reports claim that the singer collapsed in a hotel and was then rushed to the hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

The singer’s near and dear ones are attending his last rites at Versova crematorium today. Many famous celebrities from the music and entertainment industry have arrived at KK’s residence to pay their last respects to KK. These include Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, Mini Mathur, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Javed Ali, Abhijeet Bhattacharya among others.