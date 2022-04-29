6-year-old signs discipline ‘timetable agreement’ with dad, leaves netizens in split

Twitter(@Batla_G)

Do you remember the various tactics your parents used to discipline you in your early childhood? This unique contract is one such discipline technique that you won’t forget for a long time.

People across the internet are amazed to see a handwritten contact that lists the ‘timetable agreement’ between a six-year-old boy and his dad. The special contract has been signed by the dad to keep a check on his son's "daily schedule and performance-linked bonus.”

Also, WATCH: Anand Mahindra reacts to viral clip of 'desi F1 driver', wants to meet the ‘road warrior’

This unique discipline contract was posted on Twitter by Batla_G, who had signed this agreement with his son Abir. It states the boy’s daily routine, starting from his wake-up time to his time of drinking milk.

Here's the 'timetable agreement'

Me and my 6 year old signed and agreement today for his daily schedule and performance linked bonus pic.twitter.com/b4VBKTl8gh — Batla_G (@Batla_G) February 1, 2022

Interestingly, netizens spotted that the boy had asked for extra 10-minutes of wake-up time after the alarm buzzes.

As per the agreement, if the boy completes all the tasks mentioned on time, he will get a money-based reward from his dad.

The amount of reward depends upon the boy’s performance and behaviour through the day. For instance, if he doesn’t cry, shout or grumbles during the day, he will get Rs 10 and if he manages to go a week without doing all this, then he gets Rs 100.

Also, Watch: Bride dances to viral ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song, groom’s reaction melts hearts

Referring to the timetable in another tweet, the man says, “Lunch time is included in the school time from 9 AM to 2 PM. Milk time is with TV so a 20 min episode is included. Breakfast, Lunch, Milk and Dinner is with TV only.”

The dad also mentioned trying the point system and star chart earlier. But said that it wasn’t successful as his son would start crying for a star even without being a good boy.

While some people applaud the man’s creative tactic to discipline his child, others question its workability. A Twitter user says, “All the best ..aise agreements humne bahut banaye hai last 10-12 saal mein...”

“Dil ko khush karne ke liye yeh aacha hain”, writes another.

What is your take on this hilarious way to discipline a young child?