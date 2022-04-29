Anand Mahindra reacts to viral clip of 'desi F1 driver', wants to meet the ‘road warrior’

Twitter(@RoadsOfMumbai)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for identifying unique talent on his official Twitter account. He has been quite supportive of young Indians who are exploring something new and coming up with great ideas.

From supporting Mumbai bus stop’s solar roofs to praising Telangana man’s wooden treadmills, the Mahindra Group Chairman has won over Twitterati with his unique way of applauding the hidden gems across the globe.

Recently, the Twitterverse was full of praises for a motorist delivering milk cans in something that looks like a below-basic go kart. The viral video showed a man wearing black jacket and helmet driving a ‘jugaadu’ three-wheeler vehicle to deliver milk.

The video was first shared on Twitter by automobile community – ‘Roads of Mumbai’ and has already received about 680k views as netizens are applauding the young man’s creative mode of transportation.

While many were appreciating the man, others raised serious concerns about the vehicle’s safety.

Meanwhile, some people tagged Anand Mahindra to notice this man and bring his talent afore.

Luckily, Mr. Mahindra has spotted the young man and said that he wants to meet this 'road warrior'.

He tweeted, "I’m not sure his vehicle meets road regulations, but I hope his passion for wheels remains unregulated…This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long while. I want to meet this road warrior…"

This has started a chain as Twitterati are now commenting variety of innovations below this tweet by Mr. Mahindra. A commenter has also shared a human-powered tricycle to grab the attention of the business magnate.