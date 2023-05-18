Search icon
Netizens react after Urfi Javed says 'I don't give a f**k', say 'being naked is...'

Urfi Javed can be seen posing in a bold outfit in the video that she shared on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, who often stuns everyone with her outfit, dropped another video in a bizarre outfit on social media. On Wednesday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video of herself in which she can be seen posing in a see-through dress.

Sharing the video, the social media sensation wrote, “Looks like this song was made for me because as you all already know, I Don’t Give A F*ck!” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “She cud have kept her comments hidden but she doesn’t give a f*ck.” The second one said, “Wearing this in front of the camera within walls and using swearing words doesn’t make u sound brave ! Being naked is not Women's Empowerment do something really to help society and women.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The third one said, “Ranveer kapoor says that it's bad taste.” The fourth one said, “All these Designs but all you see is White.” Another said, “Wow, what a dress with curtain  Wow, what a scene, show your body and earn money, keep on dancing naked in the name of fashion.”

Meanwhile, Uorfi made a shocking confession while appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. When she was asked to share her mantra of dealing with negativity, Urfi revealed that fame, attention, and money is her motivation, and that keeps her going. Urfi disclosed that despite keeping a headstrong personality, she does get affected by trolls in every three-six months. When the host asked her to share the reason, she said, "Maybe yeh jo bol rahe hai, sahi hai. Maybe mein samaj mein ek dhabba hoon. Maybe I'm not good enough to be a good woman. Main sach mein shayad ek bad example hoon younger generation ke liye. Ya maybe main kuch galat kar rahi hoon. Jaise trolls bolte hai, maybe I am sl*t (Maybe what they are saying is correct. Maybe I'm a bad influence on society and the younger generation. As trolls say, maybe I am sl*t)." 

