‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta sizzles in short dress, hot dance video goes VIRAL

Famed for 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' Babita Iyer, aka Munmun Dutta, has released a dance video on social media. The actress can be seen dancing to Sunny Leone's song 'Panghat' in the video.

Munmun is dressed in a short shimmery dress with a pair of high heels. Her dance moves were flawless, prompting fans to express their admiration in the comments section.

Take a look at the viral video here-

Munmun entered the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as a challenger a few days ago, and in an interview with IANS, she explained why she chose to participate in the show.

She said, "It was an amazing experience because I`m a big fan of the show. I`ve been watching the show for a long time and this is the only non-fiction show that I watch on television. A lot of people think that we are going in as contestants but we are actually going in only for a few hours and to challenge the already existing contestants and to shake them up a little bit. So it was really great and fun.”

Munmun shared further about her favourite contestants and said, "Well every year we all have our favourites and mine has been Shamita, Nishant and Pratik this year. Shamita and Nishant are doing so well. I think Shamita played it so well and I really like watching her game. I like Karan and the others` games as well and I believe everybody deserves to be there cause I think they are all doing well."

She also stated that the tasks they were executing were somewhat fake, as they were there to challenge the existing participants, not to perform a task for the challengers.