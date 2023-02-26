Kapil Sharma’s mom leaves Akshay Kumar, Sonam Bajwa in splits in viral video, fans say 'he got his humour from her'

Akshay Kumar and Sonam Bajwa with Kapil Sharma's mother Janak Rani

While we all know about the comic timing and wit of Kapil Sharma, the recent episode of his show The Kapil Sharma Show gave an indication of where he got this talent from. In the episode, Kapil’s mother, who is a regular audience member at the tapings, had actor Akshay Kumar laughing with her jokes and quip. In a recent video uploaded by Kapil on his Instagram account, his mother can be seen making Akshay Kumar and Sonam Bajwa laugh their hearts out.

On Friday, Kapil Sharma posted a video from his show that had Akshay Kumar and Sonam Bajwa as guests. But despite the presence of the two stars and Kapil himself, it was Kapil’s mother Janak Rani who stole the show with her rib-tickling humour.

In the video, Kapil’s mother shared an anecdote about when her husband and Kapil’s father took her to watch a film for the first time. Recalling that they watched Mai Tulsi Tere Angan Ki, Janak Rani said, “Mereko darr lagta tha ki andhere mai mujhe leke jaa rahe hai kahin mujhe dhakka deke maar naa den (I thought he might push me and kill me when he took me out in dark).”

Then, Janak Rani and Akshay interact in Punjabi and she reveals why she used to get angry at her son. When Akshay asked her if she used to ask her son to make people laugh while he was young, she said, “Yeh bilkul Shaitan nahi tha (He was not naughty at all)” but then she continued to reveal all his mischiefs.

Kapil shared the video with the caption, “When your mother reveals your childhood secrets on national tv.” Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “He gets his humour from his mom.” Another tagged Kapil and wrote, “Aapki mummy agar show chalaye toh TRP record tod degi (If your mother runs the show, she’ll break the records of TRP).”