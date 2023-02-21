The Kapil Sharma Show: Abdu Rozik promotes Kapil Sharma's Zwigato, fans say 'ye episode kab aayega'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik never fails to make his fans go aww. In the latest viral video, he will be seen promoting Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato at The Kapil Sharma Show. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Kapil Sharma with Abdu Rozik promotes Zwigato on Kapil Sharma show @applausesocial #ZwigatoOn17thMarch.” Netizens reacted to the clip, one of the social media users wrote, “looking forward to see Abdu's episode.” The second one said, “Can't wait to see Abdu in kapil sharma show thank u kapil sharma for inviting our fav Abdu.”

The third one said, “Aww Abdu is looking so cute.” The fourth person commented, “ye episode kab aayega tv pe.” For the unversed, Kapil Sharma is set to make his comeback to Bollywood after five years with Zwigato, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. The film is directed by Nandita Das and produced by Applause Entertainment.

After having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October last year, and Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival last month, the film is all set for its theatrical release on March 17, 2023.

The Nandita Das directorial puts the spotlight on the lives of the common people in the emerging socio-economic reality in a digital India where hire-and-fire is fast becoming the norm. Highlighting the role of the oncoming gig economy, the film, set in Bhubaneswar, revolves around factory manager Manas, played by Kapil, who loses his job with the onset of COVID-19.

To support his family of five, including his wife Pratima, played by Shahana Goswami, two children, and his ageing mother, Manas manages to find a job as a food-delivery boy with the app called Zwigato in which he grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. This rating system one day gets him locked out of the app, making him jobless again.

READ | Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Mohammed Rafi as he sings Parda Hai Parda at Melbourne show, video goes viral