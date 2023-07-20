Viral video: Sonali Raut sets internet on fire posing in bed wearing sexy red bikini, watch

Sonali Raut, 32, keeps on posting her photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram and needless to say most of her videos and photos go viral on social media within no time.

Bigg Boss 8 star Sonali Raut is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and the actresssurely knows how to remain in news. Sonali Raut is highly active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on social media to remain in touch with her fans. Sonali Raut has failed to leave a mark on the big screen so far and is not getting much roles in Hindi films but she always remain in news because of her Instagram posts. Sonali Raut, 32, keeps on posting her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram and needless to say most of her videos and photos go viral on social media within no time. Now, an old video of Sonali Raut posing on a bed in a sexy red bikini has gone viral on the internet.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, Sonali Raut can be seen lying on a bed and posing for the camera wearing a stunning hot red bikini. The actress has opted for minimal makeup and is flaunting her sexy figure perfectly.

Few days ago, Sonali Raut had posted a video wearing a leopard print bikini. :In the viral video, Sonali Raut, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya, can be seen enjoying some quality time inside a pool wearing a sexy leopard print bikini. The actress is wearing a pair of goggles, which is adding to her glamour quotient. “Behave like rain and fall for me," Sonali Raut captioned the video.

Sonali Raut became famous after appearing for Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. In 2014, Sonali Raut made her acting debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya in romantic-thriller The Xpose. Sonali Raut participated in Bigg Boss season 8.