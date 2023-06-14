Viral video: Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik burns the internet in sexy black bikini, watch

Viral video: Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik burns the internet in black bikini, watch

Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik is one of India’s top TV actresses and the hot and sexy actress is enjoys a massive fan following. Rubina Dilaik is known for amazing dress sense and bold attitude and she is one of the few celebrities in India who never minces a word and often gets trolled on social media for her bold statement.

Rubina Dilaik is highly active on Instagram and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy photos on Instagram to remain in touch with her millions of fans. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos shared by Rubina Dilaik often go viral within no time. Now, an old video of Rubina Dilaik has gone viral in which the actress can be seen wearing a hot and sexy black bikini and enjoying some quality time in a pool.

The video was shared by an Instagram handle Bollywood Mermaids last year and it has received over 6k likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Rubina Dilaik last year and it has received over 3 lakh likes so far. Rubina Dilaik was recently in the news as she had met with a car accident. Her husband Abhinav Shukla shared the news on Twitter and slammed those who use mobile phones while driving and jump traffic lights as he shared a couple of photos of the two cars involved in the accident.

Taking to his Twitter, Abhinav wrote, "Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in car she is fine, taking her for medical." He further tagged Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic Police and asked them to take strict action, as he added, "@MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik".

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and she was the 1st runner-up. Rubina made her acting debut with popular show Chotti Bahu. She played the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 in 2020.