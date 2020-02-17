Viral video: Sidharth Shukla calls Shehnaz Gill's father 'daddy'

'Bigg Boss 13' was the show where Shehnaz Gill had often expressed that she wanted Sidharth Shukla to win the show. What's more? He actually turned a winner on the show! After winning 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth went to Shehnaz Gill's father and called him 'daddy'. The video has now been going viral.

In the video, Sidharth is seen walking up to Shehnaz Gill's father Santokh Singh. Sidharth held his hand and said 'haan daddy (yes dad)', which of course has got SidNaaz fans over-the-top excited and thinking that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill might actually be a couple.

Here's the video:

Mummyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy Sidharth calling Sana's Father Dady "Haa dady" The way he held Sana's fathers hand Mar jao sareee.. Rishta pakka hei pic.twitter.com/p3aB8pGc61 — SidNaaz (@SidNaazFever) February 16, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill got close on 'Bigg Boss 13' after Shehnaz was dumped by Paras Chhabra for Mahira Sharma. Shehnaz tried but wasn't very comfortable around Paras and Mahira, while Sidharth was good friends with both of them. After his win, Sidharth credited his journey to his moments with Shehnaz Gill.

Currently, Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have been signed for another matrimony-based reality-show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. The two are searching for male and female prospects for themselves on the show.