Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali sets internet on fire in multi-coloured bikini, photo goes VIRAL

Nidhi Bhanushali, also known as Sonu Bhide from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' is recognised for her steamy photographs on the internet. She is a wanderer who engages in a variety of adventure activities.

She just shared a photo of herself surfing in a colorful bikini that is impossible to miss.



Take a look:

Despite the fact that she left the show years ago, Nidhi's big social media following proves that the former actress retains her star status in the eyes of her loyal admirers.

Fans commented that her images often make them drop their jaws, therefore the shots were a hit. Some referred to her as 'Sonu,' while others responded with a slew of emoticons on the viral post.

Nidhi Bhanushali, a frequent social media user and travel enthusiast, regularly shares breathtaking images from her adventures with her followers. She also has a YouTube channel where she takes her fans on a trip around the nation.

An animated series based on Indian television's longest-running sitcom will stream on Netflix.

Based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by the late humorist, columnist, playwright, and author Taarak Mehta, the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has entertained the audience for more than a decade. Its creator Asit Kumarr Modi now feels confident that 'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah' will especially make kids, as well as everyone in the family roll on the floor, laughing.

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,' which started in 2008, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television by episode count. The drama is based on Taarak Mehta's weekly piece 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' in Chitralekha magazine. Along with Sunayana Fozdar and Shailesh Lodha, the show features Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, and Amit Bhatt, among others.