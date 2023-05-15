Viral! Kapil Sharma's daughter and Bharti Singh's son make ramp debut, fans go 'awww'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh, the two biggest comedians in India, never fail to make us laugh and our hearts smile. Recently, they walked the ramp with their children and videos are now going viral on social media.

Bharti Singh’s son Laksh aka Gola walked the ramp with his mother and Krushna Abhishek. While Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra Sharma walked the ramp while holding her father’s hand. She was looking adorable as she was waving at the audience. While Laksh was seen flaunting his adorable smile.

Watch videos:

Netizens reacted to Kapil Sharma’s daughter’s clip, one of them wrote, “she looks Abdu Rozik's Sister.” The second one said, “She looks like Ginny.” The third one said, “She is ditto as her mom Ginni.” The fourth one said, “she is looking like abdu’s female version.”

For Laksh, one of the social media users wrote, “Gola is so adorable.” The second one said, “Awww Golu looked so adorable in a Indian attire! Cute little munchkin he is.” The third one said, “Gola tha showstopper yaar mashallah.” The fourth one said, “Bharti ki yahi baat acchi he ki uske andar ego ni he.”

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek have worked together in various shows including The Kapil Sharma Show. Abhishek has played several characters on Kapil Sharma's show. However, his character of Sapna was loved by the audience. While speaking to Times Of India, Krushna confirmed that it was not a change of heart but a change of contract that brought him back. "The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back," Krushna added. The actor revealed that he has already started shooting for the show.