Krushna Abhishek returns to The Kapil Sharma Show, says several concerns including money 'have been resolved'

Actor Krushna Abhishek has mended his differences with the producers of The Kapil Sharma Show, and he will return to the show. Krushna confirmed that there were several concerns in the contract, including monetary disagreements. But the makers and producers have resolved the issues. Last year in August, Krushna confirmed that he won't be a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, and cited monetary disagreements with the makers

While speaking to Times Of India, Krushna confirmed that it was not a change of heart but a change of contract that brought him back. "The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back," Krushna added. The actor revealed that he has already started shooting for the show.

Abhishek has played several characters on Kapil Sharma's show. However, his character of Sapna was loved by the audience. Talking about his comeback, the actor said, “Sapna ki entry hogi badhiya tarah se. Ghar ka bhoola shaam ko ghar par laut kar aaye toh usko bhoola nahi kehte. Ye wohi wala hisaab hai (Sapna will have a grand comeback on the show).

Krushna added that he shares a long-standing relationship with the channel (Sony India) and the makers of the show. "Woh relationship itna pure aur achha hai ki ussi ki wajah se main wapas aaya (That relationship is so pure that I decided to join back)." The actor is also grateful to the audience who has demanded to bring him back on the show. "I think the love of everyone and mine for those associated with the show has worked as a catalyst for my comeback," Krushna added. Before The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna and Kapil have been part of Sony's Comedy Circus. The two competed in the stand-up comedy show for multiple seasons. Krushna even led Comedy Nights Bachao, after Kapil Sharma left Colors' Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma.