Vaishali Takkar's mother says actor told him accused Rahul Navlani is 'Shah Rukh Khan of Darr'

Vaishali Takkar/Instagram

On Tuesday, October 18, Vaishali Takkar's body was discovered at her home in Bhopal, India, under unexplained circumstances. She had written her parents a 5-page letter. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame claimed in the letter that for the past 2.5 years, Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani have been harassing and blackmailing her.

Indore police told Republic TV, "When we were informed about the incident, we rushed to the site and began our investigation. We recovered the suicide letter among other evidence from her room. The kins were not in the right frame of mind to reveal much, but on the basis of what later came out, we have added section 306 of IPC ( Abetment of suicide) and two people have been booked (Rahul and Disha). The investigation is on, a lot depends on the digital evidence."

Vaishali’s mother Anu Takkar told the portal, "On Saturday (October 15), she came to me saying that 'Rahul is harassing me', I assured her that he is our friend and we will talk to him in the morning."

"She told us that Rahul won't budge, he is the Shah Rukh Khan of Darr. He seems sweet but is really dangerous. Nobody knows him as well as I do. I told her 'why did you not tell us this before', she replied, 'I had thought that everything will be normal. She was very happy with her fiance and was waiting to start a new life with him. She used to tell me that I want to leave everything and go and live with him."

For the unversed, on Monday, The Madhya Pradesh police booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly harassing and abetting TV actress Vaishali Thakkar's suicide. The actress was found hanging at her residence in the Sai Bagh colony in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, under the limits of Tejaji police station, an official informed on Sunday adding that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani.