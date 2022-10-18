Vaishali Takkar death: Who is Rahul Navlani, named by Sasural Simar Ka actress in her suicide note?

Vaishali Takkar/Instagram

Vaishali Takkar, a famous television actress known for acting in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Indore on Sunday, October 16. She blamed her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani in his suicide note.

Her brother Neeraj Takkar has revealed how Rahul threatened the actress and shared details on who Rahul actually is. While speaking to the media, Neeraj told that Rahul and his father run a plywood business in Indore. He added that Vaishali used to meet Rahul at the gym after she returned to her home from Mumbai post-pandemic.

As per an India Today report, Neeraj said, "Woh usse aksar dhamkata tha ki tera ghar nahi basne dunga, shaadi nahi hone dunga. Dairy mein Vaishali ne sab relationship ke baare mein likh rakha tha. Jis ladke se sagai hui thi, usko Rahul message karta tha aur Vaishali ko dhamkata tha. (He used to threaten her that he would never let her settle down or get married. Vaishali has written about all her relationships in her diary. Rahul used to message the man Vaishali was engaged to and would threaten her)."

In her suicide note, the actress, taking the name of Rahul and his wife, wrote that both of them mentally tortured her for about two and a half years after taking her photos and videos. She also requested her parents to get them punished. "Please get Rahul and Disha punished or else my soul will not get peace. You have my oath. I love you the most, I'm sorry. I quit", the actress' final note read.