Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Vaishali Takkar death: Sasural Simar Ka actress blames neighbour Rahul Navlani in her suicide note, writes 'I quit...'

Vaishali Takkar, in her suicide note, has revealed that her neighbour Ravul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani mentally tortured her for two years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Vaishali Takkar death: Sasural Simar Ka actress blames neighbour Rahul Navlani in her suicide note, writes 'I quit...'
Vaishali Takkar/Instagram

Popular television actress Vaishali Takkar, who acted in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Indore on Sunday, October 16. Her demise has left the entire television industry shocked. A suicide note was also discovered near her dead body, whose photos have now surfaced on the internet. Her last words on the suicide note are "I quit."

In her suicide note, Vaishali blamed her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani for forcing her to take her life. The actress, taking the name of Rahul and his wife, has written that both of them mentally tortured her for about two and a half years after taking her photos and videos. She has also requested her parents to get them punished. "Please get Rahul and Disha punished or else my soul will not get peace. You have my oath. I love you the most, I'm sorry", the actress' final note read.

Vaishali

Rahul1
(Photo credit: Zee Media bureau)

After Vaishali's dead body was found, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti-ur-Rehman told ANI on Sunday," Rahul was Vaishali's neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case. Rahul is currently not at his residence and has fled after locking his house. Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned."

READ | Vaishali Takkar was set to get married in December, reveal her friends Vikas Sethi, Jhanvi Rana

Vaishali's close friends Vikas Sethi and his wife Jhanvi Rana have revealed that the actress was set to get married in December and had also planned to come to Mumbai for her wedding shopping after the Diwali festivities. She was about to tie the knot with a software engineer named Mitesh from California. In April 2021, Vaishali got engaged to Dr. Abhinandan Singh, a dental surgeon in Kenya, but they broke up soon after. The actress even deleted her posts with Singh from her Instagram account.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.