Vaishali Takkar death: Sasural Simar Ka actress blames neighbour Rahul Navlani in her suicide note, writes 'I quit...'

Vaishali Takkar/Instagram

Popular television actress Vaishali Takkar, who acted in serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, committed suicide by hanging herself at her home in Indore on Sunday, October 16. Her demise has left the entire television industry shocked. A suicide note was also discovered near her dead body, whose photos have now surfaced on the internet. Her last words on the suicide note are "I quit."

In her suicide note, Vaishali blamed her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani for forcing her to take her life. The actress, taking the name of Rahul and his wife, has written that both of them mentally tortured her for about two and a half years after taking her photos and videos. She has also requested her parents to get them punished. "Please get Rahul and Disha punished or else my soul will not get peace. You have my oath. I love you the most, I'm sorry", the actress' final note read.









(Photo credit: Zee Media bureau)

After Vaishali's dead body was found, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti-ur-Rehman told ANI on Sunday," Rahul was Vaishali's neighbour and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case. Rahul is currently not at his residence and has fled after locking his house. Police are currently locating Rahul, after that he will be questioned."



Vaishali's close friends Vikas Sethi and his wife Jhanvi Rana have revealed that the actress was set to get married in December and had also planned to come to Mumbai for her wedding shopping after the Diwali festivities. She was about to tie the knot with a software engineer named Mitesh from California. In April 2021, Vaishali got engaged to Dr. Abhinandan Singh, a dental surgeon in Kenya, but they broke up soon after. The actress even deleted her posts with Singh from her Instagram account.