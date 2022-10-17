Vaishali Takkar was set to get married in December, reveal her friends Vikas Sethi, Jhanvi Rana

Vaishali Takkar/Instagram

Vaishali Takkar, a popular television actress who was seen in popular serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka, committed suicide by hanging herself in her home in Indore on the morning of Sunday, October 16. A suicide note was also recovered near her dead body.

Vaishali's close friends Vikas Sethi and his wife Jhanvi Rana have now revealed that the actress was set to get married in December and had also planned to come to Mumbai for her wedding shopping after the Diwali festivities. She was about to tie the knot with a software engineer named Mitesh from California.

Talking to The Times of India, Jhanvi said, "I called her the day before for financial help. She told me that she was coming to Mumbai post-Diwali for her wedding shopping. She had planned to stay with us. She had said, ‘ Hum ghoomenge aur bachhon (Jhanvi and Vikas’ twins) ko bhi lekar jaayenge.’ She told me about Mitesh around five months ago, following which I even chatted with him and spoke to him on a video call. He is quite sorted and sweet."

Talking to the same portal, Vikas said, "She was set to get married in December. The two families were looking forward to finalising the date soon. When I spoke with her on Friday, she said, ‘ Sab mast chal raha hai.’ She told me that she would do the shopping with us and host a party. She has made elaborate plans for her trip to Mumbai before the wedding. So, the news of her death shocked me to the core. At first, I dismissed it as fake. I asked Jhanvi to call up Vaishali but her calls went unanswered. We called her father, who told us that he was in the crematorium. We froze and broke down eventually. Jhanvi was inconsolable.”



In April 2021, Vaishali got engaged to Dr. Abhinandan Singh, a dental surgeon in Kenya, but they broke up soon after. The actress even deleted her posts with Singh from her Instagram account.