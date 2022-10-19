Search icon
Vaishali Takkar death: Actor's mother accuses neighbour Rahul Navlani of ruining her life

Vaishali Takkar's mother has demanded justice for the actress after she was discovered dead at her home in the Sai Bagh colony of Indore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 08:05 AM IST

Vaishali Takkar/Instagram

Vaishali Takkar's mother has demanded justice for the actress after she was discovered dead at her home in the Sai Bagh colony of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, within the jurisdiction of the Tejaji police station, an official said on Sunday.  

According to Indian Express, Anu Kaur Takkar, the mother of the actress, claimed that Rahul Navlani, who is suspected of troubling her, used to think that Vaishali was to blame for their failing marriage, while in fact it was the other way around. 

“She was normal before… (death by suicide). We did not have a one per cent clue that she would take such a drastic step all of a sudden,” Vaishali’s mother said. 

“While we were also planning to her wedding in December or January, Rahul was also adamant about making attempts to get the wedding called off,” she added. “Vaishali has written that she will get justice only after Rahul will be punished,” she said. 

The official added that a suicide note was also found at the scene, suggesting that Rahul Navlani, her business neighbour, had been harassing her and causing her stress. 

For the unversed, on Monday, The Madhya Pradesh police booked a husband-wife duo for allegedly harassing and abetting TV actress Vaishali Thakkar's suicide. The actress was found hanging at her residence in the Sai Bagh colony in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, under the limits of Tejaji police station, an official informed on Sunday adding that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot which suggested that she was stressed and harassed by her neighbour, businessman Rahul Navlani. 

READ: Vaishali Takkar death: MP police book Rahul Navlani, his wife in suicide case

The Tejaji NagarPolice have booked Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself. Seeking justice Vaishali Thakkar had asked for punishment to them for harassing her. 

