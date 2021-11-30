'Sasti copy': Urfi Javed recreates Rihanna's iconic Met Gala look, gets mercilessly trolled

Urfi Javed's video also left some netizens confused as to whether she used foil to come up with a 'cheap' version of Rihanna's iconic dress.

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed, known for her eccentric fashion choices, is not one to shy away from experimenting with her looks even after being a constant target of trolls. Ever since she has stepped out of the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house, Urfi Javed has been making waves on social media with her out-of-the-box outfit choices, most of which she has been trolled for.

Recently, Urfi created quite a stir among netizens after a video of her recreating pop icon Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala look went viral online. In the video, Urfi can be seen dressed in a 'jugaad' silver metallic mini dress teamed with a matching silver crown. The video was shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

In no time, Urfi's video went viral and netizens started commenting on her post, dropping mean and negative comments asking her to stop seeking attention.

Urfi's video also left some netizens confused as to whether she used foil to come up with a 'cheap' version of Rihanna's iconic dress. "Why are you wearing an Aluminium foil dress," asked a user. "Is that only foil paper," asked another. Some others called her out for her weird fashion sense. "Girl with no mind," wrote an Instagram user. "That’s y we called her sasti and cheap copy of evry1," commented another.

Take a look at the video here:



This is not the first time Urfi has recreated the look of an international star. Earlier, she has created looks inspired by Bella Hadid and has been brutally trolled for it too.

Speaking about her work, Urfi has done shows like 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah.'