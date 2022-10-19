Search icon
Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing unique shirt, netizens say 'kapda kam pad gaya'

Urfi Javed donned a blue shirt, exposing her toned back, by chopping off its sleeves and tying it up with wires.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Urfi Javed/Instagram

One must acknowledge that Urfi Javed's social media activity has always piqued the interest of online users. It only takes a quick peek at her Instagram to get a sense of the 25-year-old influencer's brilliance at coming up with ideas and clothing hacks that astound everyone. 

Recently, Urfi revealed to online users how to design a shirt the Urfi Javed way. She donned a blue shirt, exposing her toned back, by chopping off its sleeves and tying it up with wires. She was also seen wearing crimson lipstick, blue earrings, and a high ponytail to complete her appearance. 

Reacting to this, one person wrote, ‘ye kya hai.’ Another wrote ‘kapda kam pad gaya.’ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently made headlines after she told a pap ‘I Hope you double and fall’. The video of the same went viral on social media and netizens slammed the actress-turned-politician for being so arrogant. 

Now, television actress Urfi Javed reacted to the video and said, “Did she just say 'I hope you double and fall'. Please let's not be like her, let's hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won't respect you because you're elder to them or more powerful, they'll respect you if you're nice to them.”

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed slams makers after Sajid Khan enters Salman Khan's show, says 'it's just disgraceful' 

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bikli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyu bole! Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe! I know all human beings can never be at equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow-for that we all need to raise our voices.” 

